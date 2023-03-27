Kirk P. Mattson

Kirk Patrick Mattson, age 47, of Stark, MN, passed away March 5, 2023.
Kirk was born on December 31, 1975 to Darrell and Denise (Koslowski) Mattson. He grew up in Stark, MN and graduated from North Branch High School. He continued his education and became a proud member of the Boilermakers Union Local 647.
Kirk was dedicated to his family, career, dog (Dakota), and hobbies. Kirk spent much of his spare time with his family. He was a wonderful sibling and uncle. At work, Kirk was dependable and committed to becoming the best he could be at all aspects of his career.
He loved all things outdoors, including boating, fishing, hunting, and gardening. He enjoyed processing meats and produce, creating his own craft beers and wines, and reading books about history, his various creative interests, and select fiction. Of all his various interests, Kirk's biggest joy was his nieces and nephews; and he would have given them the world if he had been able.
Kirk is joined in death by his parents Darrell and Denise Mattson; and preceded in death by his grandparents James and Ruth Mattson, George Koslowski, and Eugene Robinson.
He is survived by his siblings Kami (Colin) Brand of Otsego, MN and Kent (Marri) Mattson of Colorado Springs, CO; nieces and nephews John, Isaac, Alison and Daniella Brand, Bryce Raduziner, and Ethan Mattson; grandmother Florence Robinson of North Branch; aunts and uncles Beverly (Martin) Zachrison of Isanti, Philip (Tonia) Mattson of Stark, Fred (Jo) Koslowski of Milltown, WI, Eric (Maggie) Koslowski, Dominic (Cindy) Koslowski, and Lea (Terry) Dehn all of North Branch, George (Angela) Koslowski of Fort Dodge, IA; and many cousins, other relatives, and friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be 4-8PM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
