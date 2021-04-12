Kimberly "Kim" Dawn (Carlson) Nelson

Kimberly “Kim” Nelson of Austin, formerly of North Branch, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester at the age of 54. Kimberly Dawn Carlson was born January 18, 1967 to Paul and Barbara (Mundt) Carlson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Moving with her family to North Branch, she attended North Branch High School. Kim was a very creative and artistic person; she excelled in drawing and playing the piano; by ear. After leaving home, Kim lived in Duluth, Florida, Montana, Wisconsin and Oregon. The last several years had been spent in the Austin area with her companion Erick Wangan. Kim is survived by her father Paul Carlson of Harris; children Joe Sjoblom of Minneapolis, Adam Carlson of North Branch, Paul Carlson Jr. of Ham Lake; brothers Dean Carlson of Duluth, Craig (Colleen) Carlson of Coon Rapids, Orlyn Carlson of Fridley; aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Carlson. Pastor Steve Weihsman will officiate funeral services for Kim at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for one hour prior to the service. The interment will take place in Harris Covenant Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
