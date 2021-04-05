Kimberly (Carlson) Nelson, age 54, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Kimberly is survived by her father Paul Carlson of Harris; children Joe Sjoblom, Adam Carlson and Paul Carlson, Jr. She was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Carlson. Please visit funeral chapel website for service details. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
