Kimberly Ann Kupfer-Jacobson

As most my friends know already but some don't, I lost my dear & sweet Kim on May 24. She was the most giving & caring person that you could ask for. I love her so much. We will be having her celebration of life on July 17. It is being held at our last endeavor together which is Mt.Croix Kart & Putt in St Croix Falls, Wisconsin. We are having a car show with her car club along with barbecue food trailer, LED picture screen and ceremony from 10-3 pm. All are welcome and if you have a car for the car show feel free to bring it. Kim was so proud of the monster trucks that we built together, they will be on display also along with her beautiful 66 Chevrolet impala. She was an amazing woman, missed by many and taken too early. Looking forward to seeing all that come.
Thank you much and please share this for me, DOUG.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.