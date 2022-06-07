Kimberly A. Jacobson, age 58 of Pine City passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Kimberly was born on December 19, 1963 in St. Paul to parents, Richard and Sharon (McCullough) Kupfer, Sr. Kim touched many lives in her 58 years and was devoted to her family and was a most loving and caring person. She had a love for car shows and was proud of her 1966 Chevrolet Impala.
Kimberly is survived by her son, Cole; significant other of 12 years, Doug Skaug; parents, Richard and Sharon Kupfer, Sr.; brothers, Rich Kupfer, Jr. and John Ogilvie; best friend, Dave Chilstrom and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place on July 17, 2022 starting 10 a.m. at Kim's latest business adventure which is Mt. Croix Kart and Putt located at 1971 U.S. Highway 8 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin and held in conjunction with her car club show.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
