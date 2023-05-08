Kevin Jeffrey Anderson, 57, of Cambridge, MN, passed away on May 4, 2023. Kevin was born on January 20, 1966, in Cambridge, MN.
Kevin loved spending time with his grandchildren Bentley, Blake, and Annabelle. He enjoyed spending his days drinking Mountain Dew, doing scratch offs, fishing, going to garage sales, and riding his motorcycle (scooter) around the town of Cambridge.
Kevin was known for his kindhearted and thoughtful nature. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and will be remembered for his generosity and compassion.
Kevin is survived by his son, Jake (Bailey) Anderson; grandchildren, Bentley, Blake and Annabelle; his brothers and sisters, Ron (Donna) Anderson, David (Debra) Anderson, Lois Anderson, Linda (Paul) Seiferth, Jerry Anderson, and Deb (Bill) Lonnes.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Sharon and Barbara and his parents Delorne and Gloria Anderson.
A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Kevin on Friday, May 12th from 4-7pm at "The Party Room" in Cambridge, MN. The address is 126 Adams St. S, Cambridge, MN 55008. The front door is located in the alley between Chapala and Casey's Gas Station.
Kevin will be deeply missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.
