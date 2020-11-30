Kermit Folden

Kermit P. Folden, age 80, of Cambridge died November 28, 2020 at home. Kermit Paul Folden was born August 15, 1940 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Norman and Agnes (Falle) Folden. He grew up in New Brighton and graduated from Minnehaha Academy in 1958. On June 16, 1962, Kermit married Madelaine Torgeson in New Brighton. In August of 1963, they moved to Dalbo where they made their home for 54 years. In 2017, they moved to Riverwood Village in Cambridge. Kermit was a construction painter and member of Painters & Allied Trades Union #386. Kermit and Madelaine traveled extensively, visiting 49 states, Canada, Mexico and Europe on two occasions. Besides traveling, Kermit enjoyed camping and reading. Kermit will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Madelaine; four children, Timothy (Sian) Folden of Minot, ND, David (Rachel) Folden, living abroad, Lisa (Greg) Ryan of Great Falls, MT, and Steffanie Aubuchon of Chesapeake, VA; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and by other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Erckenbrack. Funeral services 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 2nd at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a visitation one hour prior. Interment Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Dalbo. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
