Kent Sayler, age 67 of Fridley, died Feb. 1, 2020 in Robbinsdale, MN surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. at Villard United Methodist Church in Villard, MN. He is survived by children, Angela (Jorge) Gomez of Fridley, Adam (Donna) Sayler of Hermantown; three grandchildren; siblings, Rod (Victoria) Sayler of Pullman, WA, Bruce (Tami) Sayler of Stacy, MN and Diane (Dan) Perrault of Wyoming, MN. Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis, MN www.royhetland.com
Kent Sayler
Service information
Mar 5
Gathering of Family and Friends
Thursday, March 5, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Villard United Methodist Church
540 Lincoln Av
Villard, MN 56385
Mar 5
Memorial Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:00AM
Villard United Methodist Church
540 Lincoln Av
Villard, MN 56385
