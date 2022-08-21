Kenneth V. Reine

Ken Reine, 88, of Cambridge, passed away after a short illness at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis on August 11, 2022.

Ken was born on February 6, 1934, in Cambridge, the son of Verner Edgar Reine and Gladys Vivian (Rosenquist) Reine. Ken graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1956 with a BA in Political Science and was in the US Army from 1956 until 1958, stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. He was employed for many years by AC Nielsen Company in Tampa Florida, and by Emery Air Freight in Boston Mass.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.