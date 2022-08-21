Kenneth V. Reine

Ken Reine, 88, of Cambridge, passed away after a short illness at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis on August 11, 2022.
Ken was born on February 6, 1934, in Cambridge, the son of Verner Edgar Reine and Gladys Vivian (Rosenquist) Reine. Ken graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1956 with a BA in Political Science and was in the US Army from 1956 until 1958, stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. He was employed for many years by AC Nielsen Company in Tampa Florida, and by Emery Air Freight in Boston Mass.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sandra, and his step-father Hurley Dahlin, as well as siblings James and Kathy.
Ken was very active and very proud of his lifelong work for liberal causes. He was active in the Unitarian Church in Florida and in Massachusetts, was a lifetime member of the ACLU, and has been very active in the Isanti County DFL since he returned to Cambridge in 1989. He was also very active in Clean Water Action initiatives.
He will be missed by family, his brother Marshall and sister-in-law Jeanne of Lacrosse Wisconsin, children Jack of Minneapolis, Steve and his wife Aine of Acton Ma, Karen Hawkes of Rowley Ma, and grandchildren Lucy of Minneapolis, Alexander and Eva of Acton Ma, and Allie and Brie of Rowley Ma. He had an extended coffee group and many friends in the Cambridge area.
A Service was held at Cambridge Lutheran Church Monday, August 22, 2022 with interment in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
