Kenneth R. Swanson, formerly of Fridley and Cambridge, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Ecumen of North Branch. He was 102 years old.
Kenneth was born on June 7, 1920 on the family farm near Stanchfield, Minnesota. The eldest of four children born to Charles and Hilda (Gerdin) Swanson, he attended Braham High school, graduating in 1939.
In 1940, Ken met Ruth Tillman at the roller rink and in 1942, when Ken was drafted into the US. Army, they became engaged. Ken served as a Combat Engineer in the south Pacific during WWII. He was discharged on September 25, 1945 and returned home. Ken and Ruth were united in marriage on October 6, 1945 at the Rock Creek Baptist Church. They made their home in the Cambridge and Isanti area for a few years before settling to raise their four children in Fridley. Ken began his lifelong career as a union electrician, retiring as a master electrician after 50 years. In 2002, Ruth passed after 57 years of marriage. Ken moved to Cambridge in 2007 where he enjoyed making new friends.
Ken was active in his church communities at the Spring Lake Park Baptist church, Grace Ev. Free church in Fridley, and most recently Braham Ev. Covenant church. He served on numerous boards and committees over the year and gave freely of his mechanical expertise through many church and cemetery projects.
Ken enjoyed flying small airplanes, camping, fishing, and bowling in his younger years. After retirement, Ken purchased a motorhome and enjoyed traveling all around the United States. A trip to New Zealand with Ruth to revisit places he was stationed during his service was a highlight. In his 80's and 90's Ken continued to volunteer at both Unity and Cambridge Hospitals as well has driving people to the twin cities and the airport. He will be dearly missed.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruth, siblings, Charles Howard Swanson, William "Bill" Swanson, Carolyn Swanson, and son-in-law Dan Splittstoser.
He is survived by his children, Diane Splittstoser, Gary (Marjean) Swanson, Bruce (Sandy) Swanson, and Marilyn (Art) Schumacher; many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren; Jennifer Olson Bauers who was a very special friend to him and was extremely dedicated to him; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A Funeral Service was held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Braham Covenant church with his cherished & loyal friend Pastor Steve Jennisch who through him as also become a very special friend to his family. Interment was in the North Maple Ridge Cemetery near Braham. Military Honors were provided by the Braham VFW Post 1731. Arrangements are by the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com
