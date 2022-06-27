Kenneth "Kenny" James Kahle, 61, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 21, 2022.
He was born on March 31, 1961 and lived the majority of his life in the Isanti area - serving as mayor from 1993 -1996. Kenny graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Medtronic for 25 years until he happily retired in 2015.
Kenny was a bit of a renaissance man. He was an accomplished musician, loved tinkering in his garage and yard, and boating on the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers. Most of all, Kenny loved people.
He is survived by his wife Kimberly; children Hannah and Nicholas; parents Bill and Carol Kahle; siblings Doug, Brad, Billie, Carla (Bonnie). He is also survived by his godson Brice, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Lori and nephew Peter.
Visitation held at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti on Tuesday, June 28th from 4:00 - 7:00pm. Visitation also held on June 29th from 9:30 - 10:30am prior to the funeral service from 10:30 - 11:30am. Service held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Celebration of life luncheon held at Sunrise on Englund Shores in Isanti. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
