Kenneth "Ken" O. Bostrom

Kenneth Ostrom Bostrom, age 86, passed away in his home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with his family by his side. Ken was born on March 29, 1934 in Athens Township, Isanti County, Minnesota to Edward and Ruth Bostrom. He was the third born of seven children. Ken attended school at District 53 County School, then Cambridge High School. On September 12, 1953, he married Harriet Bellin at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti. Living in an apartment in Minneapolis, then to his family’s farm summer kitchen, ultimately purchasing a farm in 1960 on the corner of Isanti county roads 45 and 9. Ken worked for many years in North Minneapolis at RAO Manufacturing as a jeep skinner until 1974, all while maintaining a farm of sheep, beef or dairy cattle, and horses. In 1974, Ken left RAO and relocated the family to their homestead in Cloverdale, Minnesota, where he focused his efforts on farming beef cattle. Ken and Harriet raised four children: Connie, Cindy, Carol, and Craig. The family spent endless hours outdoors enjoying God’s creation, riding horse, playing softball, riding snowmobile, and, of course, baling hay. Ken treasured his Christian faith, and was devoted to sharing God’s principles by example, in visiting and assisting the elderly and lonely. He also had a deep passion for orphans, supporting a ministry in Haiti for many years. In addition to his faith, Ken valued his time outdoors hunting and raising horses. Ken was preceded in death by his wife Harriet, daughter Cindy, parents Edward and Ruth Bostrom, brothers John and Don, nephews Tim and Kevin, and many other loved ones. He is survived by daughter Connie (Greg) Odendahl, son-in-law Kurt Dahlin, daughter Carol (Jeff) Nelson, son Craig (Carol) Bostrom; siblings D. Liz Larson, MaryAnn (Harold) Johnson, Paul (Janet) Bostrom, Roger (Joan) Bostrom; sisters-in-law Carol (Clarence) Anderson and Kathleen (Clifford) Theline; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one on the way. Ken, known by many as Papa Dollar, was deeply loved by his whole family and will be greatly missed. We are reassured of his presence with Jesus in heaven, having peace knowing he has been freed from the pain and suffering of this world. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Ecumen Hospice staff for their respect, gentleness, and personal care for Ken in his last days with us. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
