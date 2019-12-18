Kenneth Holmstrom of Harris passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Ecumen of North Branch at the age of 90. Kenneth Edwin Holmstrom was born February 18, 1929 to Edwin and Effie (Lindholm) Holmstrom in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ken was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church of Harris and attended school in a one-room schoolhouse near Fish Lake. Growing up on the farm in Harris, Ken worked with his father milking cows and raising crops. On November 9, 1951, Ken married Edith Peterson at Spring Lake Lutheran Church in North Branch. In April of 1953, Ken was called to serve in the Army and served in Korea with an honorable discharge in February of 1955. Ken and Edith then resumed farming with his parents. They had two sons: Glen and Lyle. Ken and Edith continued to farm with his parents, buying the house across the road. Ken then welcomed Glen and Lyle to join the farm and expanded the operation with them where he continued to help out with the crops until his passing. Ken was a collector of Farmall tractors and a member of the Almelund Threshing Company. He was an active member of the American Legion in Harris, Chisago County Farm Bureau and a 4-H leader. Ken also served on the Harris City Council and he did road maintenance for the city of Harris for many years. He was a very active, long-time member of Spring Lake Lutheran Church. Ken is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edith Holmstrom of Harris; sons Glen (Carolyn) Holmstrom of North Branch, Lyle (Laura) Holmstrom of Harris; grandson Jason (Jaime) Holmstrom; great-granddaughter Shelby Holmstrom; grandson Matthew (LeAnne) Holmstrom; great-grandsons Tyler and Lukas Holmstrom all of Harris; granddaughter Elise Holmstrom of Vail, Colorado; sister-in-law Pat Peterson of Cambridge; nephews Steven Peterson and Paul Peterson both of Minneapolis; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Effie Holmstrom; brother-in-law Albin Peterson. Reverend Dr. Vicki VanderVegt will officiate at funeral services for Ken: 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Spring Lake Lutheran Church in North Branch. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned from 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 20 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Casket bearers include Jason Holmstrom, Matthew Holmstrom, Elise Holmstrom, Brian Fairbanks, Jim Fisk, Reid Masloski and Craig Moline. Honorable pallbearers and military honors provided by Harris American Legion Post #139 and the Minnesota Army National Guard. The musicians will be Jaime Holmstrom, Steve and Beth Berggren. The interment will take place at Spring Lake Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch. A funeral luncheon will be provided by Spring Lake Lutheran W/ELCA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Kenneth "Ken" Edwin Holmstrom
To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Holmstrom, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 20
Visitation
Friday, December 20, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Visitation begins.
Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Spring Lake Lutheran Church
8440 Erickson Road NE
North Branch, MN 55056
8440 Erickson Road NE
North Branch, MN 55056
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Visitation begins.
Dec 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Spring Lake Lutheran Church
8440 Erickson Road NE
North Branch, MN 55056
8440 Erickson Road NE
North Branch, MN 55056
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.