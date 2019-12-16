Kenneth Holmstrom of Harris died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Ecumen of North Branch at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife Edith; sons Glen (Carolyn) Holmstrom of North Branch and Lyle (Laura) Holmstrom of Harris; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Funeral services: 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Spring Lake Lutheran Church in North Branch with a time of visitation one hour prior at church and Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. FuneralAndCremationService.com
Kenneth Holmstrom
