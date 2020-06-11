Kenneth Engberg

Kenneth Elmer Engberg, of Braham, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Welia Health in Mora. He was 83 years old. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, George and Opal; step-mother Mary; siblings, Georgene, Duane, and Gary. He is survived by his wife Natalie; children, Lorri Gambino, Kathy (Steve) Jensen, Keith (Terry), Jim (Tammy), and Jennifer Antonson; 13 grandchildren, Bradley, Shelby (Jason), Jarad (Jillian), Dane (Fallon), Kassandra (Jason), Justin (Breanne), Julie (Ben), Sara, Samantha (David), Scott, Bryan, Teresa (Travis), and Michael (Jen); 13 great-grandchildren, Amelia, Adelynn, Jasper, Madison, Reagan, Brady, Hunter, Mary, Jayden, Addisyn, Austin, Emma, Kate; siblings, Robert, John (Rhonda), LeAnn (John) Tueffel, Bryan, Gary (Bice) Nelson, Lynn (Jim) Lange, Robert (Rebecca) Nelson, Doug Blegan, and Sue Putske; sisters-in-law, Theda and Linda; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Kenneth’s Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
