Kenneth D. Anderson, age 74 of Taylors Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his home.
Ken was born on May 29, 1947 in Minneapolis to parents, Ralph and Ethel (Stenberg) Anderson. He attended Taylors Falls Schools graduating with the class of 1965. Ken attended the University of Minnesota and later Dunwoody Institute where he received his automotive degree. Ken eventually became a heavy equipment operator working for 38 years and was a proud member of the Local 49. He married Jeanette C. Judge on October 25, 1980 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Ken loved photography and videography in his early years as well as boating and snowmobiling. He loved spending time in his garage tinkering on projects and welding. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father and grandfather as well as a mentor to his family but more than anything taking good care of Jan.
Ken is survived by his wife Jeanette "Jan"; children, Donna (Michael Leoni) Guertin of Hugo, Jack (Nicole) Clasen of Wyoming, Mark (Lisa) Clasen of Taylors Falls and Chris Clasen of Lindstrom; his 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ethel and brother, Jim.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Bethesda Church in North Branch with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. A private family interment will be held at Kahbakong Cemetery in Taylors Falls.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
