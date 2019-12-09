Kendra S. Brown, age 62, of Forest Lake, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at United Hospital, St. Paul, MN. Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Annandale with Rev. Alex Becker officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, December 15 at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. A prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Kendra Sue Brown was born on December 30, 1956 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to Donald and Carole (Andrews) Hausken. At a young age, Kendra moved with her family to the Annandale area, where she attended and graduated from high school with the Class of 1975. She furthered her education at St. Cloud State University with a degree in accounting. On October 24, 1981, she was united in marriage to Daniel Brown at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale. Kendra and Dan made their home in Duluth with their three sons. Kendra worked for Land O Lakes for nine years before staying home to raise her sons. Growing up in a sports family, Kendra enjoyed running marathons, riding her bike, in addition to watching and cheering on Minnesota sports teams. She also liked to fish, shop, bake, play cards, and spend time at the family cabin. Above all, Kendra’s greatest enjoyment came from the time she was able to spend with her family. Kendra is survived by her two sons, Michael (Natalie) of Moose Lake and Matthew and his significant other and Kendra’s caretaker, Ashley Blanchard of Forest Lake; siblings, Kurt (Lori) Hausken of Maple Lake, Julie Roth (significant other Mark Luostari) of Prescott, WI, Tim (Jane) Hausken of Oakdale and Jeff (Betty) of St. Bonifacius; grandaughter, Arianna Carole Brown; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her sons, Christopher, Kevin, and Justin; husband, Daniel; and parents, Don and Carole Hausken. Kendra’s sons will serve as urn bearers. Orma Lou Jacobsma will provide music for the service. Arrangements entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services of Annandale. Obituary, Guestbook, and Video Tribute online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Kendra Sue Brown
Service information
Dec 15
Visitation
Sunday, December 15, 2019
3:00PM-6:00PM
3:00PM-6:00PM
Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale
305 Park St. E.
Annandale, MN 55302
305 Park St. E.
Annandale, MN 55302
