Keith T.S. Asklund

Keith T.S. Asklund, age 65 of Sunrise, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at M Health Fairview Hospital in Wyoming.

Keith was born on September 22, 1957 in Rush City to parents, Orrin and Jean (Norlund) Asklund. He attended North Branch Schools and later enlisted in the U.S. Army serving his country for ten years before being honorable discharged. Upon his return from military duty, Keith worked for Central Landscaping as well as P.O. Pederson Company, Bauerly's and DKV Enterprises in Rush City as a heavy equipment operator. He married Jody Mold on June 19, 1993. Keith loved deer hunting, classic car auctions, NASCAR, traveling and most of all riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

