Keith T.S. Asklund, age 65 of Sunrise, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at M Health Fairview Hospital in Wyoming.
Keith was born on September 22, 1957 in Rush City to parents, Orrin and Jean (Norlund) Asklund. He attended North Branch Schools and later enlisted in the U.S. Army serving his country for ten years before being honorable discharged. Upon his return from military duty, Keith worked for Central Landscaping as well as P.O. Pederson Company, Bauerly's and DKV Enterprises in Rush City as a heavy equipment operator. He married Jody Mold on June 19, 1993. Keith loved deer hunting, classic car auctions, NASCAR, traveling and most of all riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.
Keith is survived by his wife, Jody; stepdaughter, Erika (fiancé Richard Brown) Robinson of Clarkston, GA; brothers, Kerry (Brenda) Asklund of Sunrise and Kyle (Judy) Asklund of North Branch; sisters-in-law, Bobbi Mold of North Branch and Tippy (Mike) Sullwold of Brooklyn Park; as well as his many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Orrin and Jean and uncles, Clemens Norlund and Duane Asklund.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to time of service. Family interment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
