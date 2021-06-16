Keith Pariseau of Inver Grove Heights, formerly of St. Paul, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home at the age of 69. Keith Joseph Pariseau was born March 6, 1952 to Gerald “Jerry” and Carol (Parsons) Pariseau in Saint Paul, Minnesota. At the early age of 18, Keith sustained injuries that affected him the rest of his life. A motorcycle accident in St. Paul, put Keith in a wheelchair and necessitated life in several group homes. Keith is survived by his siblings Janet (Alan) DuFour of Florida, Michael Pariseau of North Branch, Wayne Pariseau of Cambridge, Sheila (Patrick) Ubel of Lindstrom, Lee Pariseau of North Branch; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Carol Pariseau; siblings Diane Bloom, Bruce Pariseau and Scott Pariseau. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Rush City. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
