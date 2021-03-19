keith C. Johnson, age 88 of Princeton, MN, passed away March 9, 2021 at Princeton Elim Home. He s survived by wife Patricia; his three children, David, Lynn and Melissa; brothers, Neil(Terry), Sid (Marlyss), Terry (Karen); and sister, Suzane(Lester). Preceded in death by parents Clarence and Gladys and brother Steve. Cremation Society
