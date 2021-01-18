Kathryn M. Stavem

Kathryn Marie Stavem, of rural Stanchfield, Minnesota, passed away January 9, 2021. She was 94 years old. A life-long resident of East Central Minnesota, Kathryn was born to Jonas and Selma (Engstrom) Gerdin at home in Maple Ridge Township, ten minutes after her twin sister Vivian. She was the third of six children. She attended the country school in Maple Ridge, then went to Braham High School where she graduated in 1944. She married Lloyd Stavem on December 3, 1949. They lived on the Stavem Century Farm in Stanchfield Township, and raised three children: Valorie, Neil, and Merrilee. Kathryn was active in 4-H and led the Maple Ridge club for many years. She earned a 50-year award for 4-H leadership in Isanti County and a scholarship was established in her name. Kathryn obtained her Master Gardener certification through the Isanti County Agricultural Extension Service, and became a county-wide resource for an array of questions related to gardening. Kathryn was a volunteer for the annual Braham Pie Day, and was responsible for the annual playhouse raffle project for the Isanti County Historical Society. Her faith and her prayer life were central to her, with morning devotions at the start of each day. She journaled regularly about her life experiences, and for many years had her own column called, “Along Our Friendly Roads,” which was published in “The Braham Journal.” After her husband of 60 years died in 2006, Kathryn eventually moved off the farm and spent the last five years of her life at Elmhurst Commons in Braham. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents Jonas and Selma Gerdin, one brother Vernon Gerdin, one sister Vivien Gerdin Jeske, one grandchild Louis Arrowsmith, and husband Lloyd Stavem. She is survived by brothers, Alan Gerdin and John Gerdin, sister Iris Christianson, and her three children, ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff at Elmhurst Commons and St. Croix Hospice for their considerate care. A link to a digital service of remembrance is available at the Rock-Ingebrand Funeral Home’s website. A private family Interment was held at the Stanchfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Rock Ingebrand Funeral home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
