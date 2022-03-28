Kathleen "Kathy" Margaret Mevissen

Kathleen Mevissen of Rush City passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at home with her daughters by her side, after a courageous four year battle with cancer at the age of 63.
Kathy was born January 16, 1959 to Richard and Marlene Holbert in St. Paul, Minnesota. At the age of 17, her family moved to Stanchfield.
On October 17, 1981, Kathy married Bart Mevissen and their first child was born in 1982. They went on to have three more daughters they raised in Rush City. Kathy maintained local employment throughout, while taking care of her family, tending to their small hobby farm and taking in animals that needed her care. She loved all animals, especially her cats.
She enjoyed reading, researching, painting, crafts, animal care and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She was the most selfless, gentle, caring, artistic, creative and talented soul. Her extraordinary strength and her will to fight was beyond measure and she will be incredibly missed by all who knew her.
Kathy is survived by her husband Bart Mevissen of Rush City; daughters: Alissa (Andy) Johnson, Brittany Mevissen all of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Carly (Josh) Gosar of Duluth, Dayna Mevissen (Tony White) of Forest Lake; grandchildren: Emma Swanson, Donavin Fuller, Alaina Johnson, Caiden Buirge, Braelynn Gosar, Ainsley Gosar, Penelope White; parents Richard and Marlene Holbert of Stanchfield; parents in-law James and Deanna Mevissen of Rush City; sisters: Lynn Taylor of Stanchfield, Kim (Terry) Scharffbillig of North Branch, Jennifer (Dan) Dahl of Rush City; many other relatives and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her sister Michele Erlandson; nephew Gregory Mohs; brother-in-law Anthony Mevissen.
A memorial service for Kathy will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel.
