Kathleen Ann Hoffman

Kathleen Hoffman of Rush City passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at her home at the age of 73.
Kathleen Ann Wilson was born October 11, 1948 to William and Barbara (Frankie) Wilson in Ashland, Wisconsin.
After graduating from Duluth East High School, she earned her Master's Degree at the University of Minnesota, Duluth. Kathleen spent over 25 years as a college English/writing instructor, first at the Duluth Community College and more recently at Cambridge Community College. She taught a variety of related courses: speech, reading, and technical writing. Kathleen was also the Cambridge Phi Theta Kappa Faculty Advisor for many years. While at Cambridge, she traveled to Duluth for a number of years to teach technical report writing, MFIRS, resume writing and interview skills to future firefighters at the Fire School in the Fond du Lac suburb. As part of the Duluth faculty, she taught writing at the Federal Prison Camp in Duluth. After retiring, she taught a writing course at the Rush City Correctional Facility.
Kathleen cared about "critters," as she called them; donated to various rescue groups and the Humane Society and even had a rescue dog at one time. She had always had Dalmatians before changing to Bichons and would at times enter her Dalmatian in Duluth area dog shows. She faithfully watched the Westminster Kennel Club dog show and it was always amazing how many dog breeds she recognized. Having a Bichon Frise herself, she was very pleased when one won Best in Show at Westminster.
Kathleen was active in and enjoyed the Rush City Garden Club, being a Book Club member, and being a friend. She had an intense passion for flower gardening. She would spend many hours in the spring and again in the fall working in her garden as well as maintaining her blooms over the summer. She entered her flowers in the Chisago County Fair and received countless blue ribbons and three Reserve Champion awards. She was proudest of her six Grand Champion ribbons which she referred to privately as her Best in Show.
Kathleen was a proficient decorator. Her use of color in her home, and the coordinated accents like couch pillows and throw rugs, was excellent. Her home was filled with a variety of very eclectic artwork. She was called upon at times by her husband to select colors and painting schemes as well as carpeting for municipal building projects.
Kathleen enjoyed putting together the annual Cinco de Mayo party at their home. She accumulated serving platters and dishes that were pepper or avocado shapes, she even had a wooden pepper-decorated napkin/silverware caddy. Additional pieces were done in southwestern fiesta colors. She scoured rummage sales and auctions to achieve over thirty identical green glasses for serving margaritas. Although more oriental than Mexican, her chicken wings, from a recipe she created herself, were a hit and the six pounds always ran out before anything else.
Kathleen's Dad, Captain Bill Wilson, because of his position could occasionally bring family members on ore boat trips across the Great Lakes. She never missed an opportunity to sail with him. There was a period where Kathleen interviewed crew members over several trips and, using additional knowledge gained over the years on other trips, wrote her Master's Degree thesis "The Speech of Seasoned Seamen."
Kathleen is survived by her husband Daniel Hoffman of Rush City; mother Barb Wilson; brother Bill (Marge) Wilson; nephews Billy Wilson and Tony Wilson; step-children Lori (Dean) Thrun and family all of Duluth, Jen (Rielly) Nordan of Champlin; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Fr. Dennis Hoffman of Ely, Ken Hoffman (Jane) of Cloquet, Judy Hoffman, Diane Hoffman, Al (Jill) Hoffman all of Duluth, Sheila (Shawn) Chinn of Rush City.
She was preceded in death by her father Bill Wilson; sister Cheryl Wilson; sister-in-law Sharon Hoffman; brothers-in-law Dale (Shirlene) Hoffman, Roger Hoffman.
A service is planned for 5:30 PM, Friday, June 10, 2022 at Chucker's in Rush City with a gathering to follow. Heavy appetizers and beverages provided.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral And Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel.
