Katherine Renee Raschke died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home. She was 74 years old. Kathi was born in St. Paul, Minnesota and grew up in the White Bear Lake area. She graduated from White Bear High School in 1963. Kathi also lived in Mahtomedi, North Branch and Woodland. She married Larry Don Raschke on November 4, 1967 in White Bear Lake. She worked as a bookkeeper and kept busy gardening and knitting. Kathi also enjoyed a dollar sale, any type of shopping and traveling. She is survived by her husband Larry Raschke, daughter Lisa Kane and son Tim Raschke. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements by Dresser Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Mora, Minnesota.
