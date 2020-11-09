Katherine "Kat" L. Jaques

Katherine (Kat) Lee Jaques, was born to James and Carol Jaques in St. Paul, MN, on December 12, 1980. She attended North Branch Elementary, Middle, and Senior High Schools, graduating with the class of 1999. The summer after graduation, she went on a missionary trip to Australia with a group led by (the late) Pastor Ed, enjoying the company of longtime friend Kaurie (Lendway) Jeske. A talented artist, she drew many portrait-style paintings throughout her life, beginning in her teens. In 2001, she briefly attended Bemidji State University in Bemidji, MN. There she met Nino Del Monte who gave her the greatest gift: her daughter Emily. Kat was a loving and supportive mother, traveling to many, many soccer and basketball games to cheer on her daughter. She was very proud of Emily’s graduation from North Branch Senior High in June 2020 and her pursuit of higher education at Concordia College in St. Paul, MN. Kat worked at Swede-O, Inc. in North Branch, MN, for about 16 years, sewing, lacing and shipping their orthopedic braces. She most recently worked at Pentair in White Bear Lake, MN. She enjoyed movies, drawing, cats, trading memes with her nephew Aidan, and spending time with her family, making them laugh at every opportunity. Katherine passed away at age 39 on November 2, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Emily Katherine Jaques, her parents James and Carol Jaques; her sister Erin (Matthew) Beyer, nephews Aidan and Max and nieces Riley and Erica; brother Allen (Melissa) Jaques, nephews Parker and Preston; and brother Jeremy (Danielle) Jaques and nieces Kaylee, Alyssa, Ariyan, and Malia. She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents John and Josephine O’Brien, paternal grandparents Frances and Lorraine Jaques, aunts Julie (Zaiger) Jaques and Jane Jaques. She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by her family. Visitation and services was held on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Grandstrand Funeral Home, 6580 Main St, North Branch, MN 55056. We respectfully ask that visitors wear a mask to help keep our loved ones safe and healthy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations towards Emily’s continuing college education and/or suicide prevention and awareness organizations or causes, such as save.org, sprc.org, or the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) in memory of Katherine. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
