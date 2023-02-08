Karen E. Lunde

Karen Elizabeth (Lindberg) Lunde was born on March 2, 1942, in Rush City, MN to Ervin (Sam) and Agnes Lindberg. She lived a life of hard work and love on the family farm east of North Branch with her parents, sister, Nancy, and countless cousins, aunts and uncles that would often come to the farm to visit. In 1958, the family suffered a devastating loss as Agnes succumbed to cancer. At sixteen years of age, Karen took on an amazing load working the farm side by side with her dad, all the while, engaging in many various school activities. Karen graduated from North Branch High School in 1960. She was the second crowned Midsummer Queen of North Branch.

Karen graduated from Miller Nursing School in 1962. After graduation, she worked as a nurse at the Cambridge Hospital. Around this time, she was set up on a blind date with Jerry Lunde. The two wed in 1965 at Trinity Lutheran Church. To this union, two children were born: Valerie and John. The family spent many summer weekends at their cabin in Webb Lake, Wisconsin picking blueberries, fishing, and just relaxing on the shore of Myrick Lake.

