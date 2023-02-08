Karen E. Lunde

Karen Elizabeth (Lindberg) Lunde was born on March 2, 1942, in Rush City, MN to Ervin (Sam) and Agnes Lindberg. She lived a life of hard work and love on the family farm east of North Branch with her parents, sister, Nancy, and countless cousins, aunts and uncles that would often come to the farm to visit. In 1958, the family suffered a devastating loss as Agnes succumbed to cancer. At sixteen years of age, Karen took on an amazing load working the farm side by side with her dad, all the while, engaging in many various school activities. Karen graduated from North Branch High School in 1960. She was the second crowned Midsummer Queen of North Branch.
Karen graduated from Miller Nursing School in 1962. After graduation, she worked as a nurse at the Cambridge Hospital. Around this time, she was set up on a blind date with Jerry Lunde. The two wed in 1965 at Trinity Lutheran Church. To this union, two children were born: Valerie and John. The family spent many summer weekends at their cabin in Webb Lake, Wisconsin picking blueberries, fishing, and just relaxing on the shore of Myrick Lake.
Karen was an accomplished gardener. Every year she and Jerry grew an extensive vegetable garden. The fruits of this labor resulted in numerous canned vegetables, fruits and juices which were enjoyed year round. Karen loved flowers. She grew a wide variety but was especially fond of holly hocks, zinnias and begonias.
Karen worked as a nurse for several years at Green Acres Nursing Home where she was known for her compassionate care. Being a life-long resident of North Branch was helpful in this career as she knew many of the residents personally (and understood some Swedish). After she retired from her nursing career, she enjoyed working part time at Peterson's Farm Home & Garden Store. While working at Peterson's, she made an appearance as Mrs. Claus during the Christmas celebration at the store.
Trinity Lutheran Church played a large role in Karen's life. Karen was baptized, confirmed and married in this church. She was active in the Sunday School Program, LCW, choir and Vacation Bible School.
Perhaps her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Karen spent the past eight years at Ecumen Nursing Home. She received excellent care and was loved by many of the workers and residents.
Karen is survived by husband Jerry; sister Nancy; children Valerie (Daniel) and John (Amy); grandchildren, Alex (Sierra), Elizabeth, Jarrett, Britta, Arica, Joshua, Landon and one great grand-child, Maeve.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Agnes.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch with Rev. Gary Wilcox officiating. Music was provided by Kristy Anderson, Elizabeth Anderson and Jon Ekstrom. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch.
Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
