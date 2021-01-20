Karen D. Barfuss

On January 18, 2021, at the age of 78, Karen Dwanne (Ahlquist) Barfuss peacefully passed away at The Waterview Shores in Two Harbors, MN. Karen was born to Lloyd and Dorothy Ahlquist on September 6, 1942, in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Edison High School in 1960 and was united in marriage to Gerald Barfuss on March 23, 1963. Karen and Gerald started their lives together as a married couple in NE Minneapolis. They then moved to Dayton, MN to a hobby farm. After residing in Dayton, Karen and Gerald settled on their Registered Jersey Dairy Farm in rural North Branch. They made a life for themselves and their two children, Hayley and Justin, on the farm for many years. Karen was a familiar, friendly face to many over the years with her work as a bank teller at Northwest Bank of NE Minneapolis, Community National Bank of North Branch, and Town and Country Bank in Harris. She also worked with several organizations and businesses over the years including as a Blizzard Ski Club instructor, Minnesota Jersey Cattle Club as Secretary/Treasurer, Chisago County 4-H, and as a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant. Karen was always active and involved with a smile on her face and a twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes. Karen had many joys in her life. She loved the outdoors including gardening, deer and bird watching, taking care of the animals on the farm, and her flowers. Her life was filled with wonderful friends and family time - the annual family trips to the Minnesota State Fair, the “Konzas” group started in 7th grade with her girlfriends (matching pink and grey jackets and gold ID bracelets), shopping and decorating the house for all seasons, especially Christmas. Karen’s passion for shopping and beauty meant she was always impeccably ‘put together’ as she went about her work and community activities. She loved and was loved by so many throughout her life. Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; parents, Lloyd and Dorothy; brother, Gary; and mother-in-law Marjorie Barfuss. She is survived by her daughter, Hayley Prusak (Rob Keller); son, Justin Barfuss (Diane); brother, Keith Ahlquist (Sue Townsend); grandchildren Lane and Lyle Prusak, Karen and Sadi Dillehay (Cole Ernest); and great-grandson Gideon Ernest. Due to COVID 19, we are unable to provide a funeral luncheon and time of reminiscing at Spring Lake Lutheran Church as originally planned. A service to honor Karen’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Interment follows the service at Spring Lake Lutheran Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
