Karen A. Yehle (Lemm), age 77, passed away on May 14, 2020 at St. Clare’s Living Community in Mora, MN. She was born on June 19, 1942 in Anoka, MN to Omar and Verdena (Pineault) Lemm. Karen grew up in Anoka, MN and graduated from Anoka High School in Anoka, MN in 1961. She worked for the US Post Office for 15 years as a Rural Route Carrier. Karen married Larry Fleury in 1962. They had four children together. She later married Michael Yehle in 1973. They were married for 47 years. Karen was a loving wife, mom and grandma. She will be dearly missed. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bruce, David and Randy; and step son Tommy. Karen is survived by her spouse Michael; children, Michelle (Mike), Vicki (Jerry), Darrin (Jen) and Margie (Chris); step children, Mickey, Jill (Dave) and JP; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Fern, Rajean and Christine; brothers, Paul, Alan and Nickolas; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Karen will be held at later date. Karen was diagnosed with early on set Alzhiemer’s at the age of 63 and suffered for 15 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Croix Hospice. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
