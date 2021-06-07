June M. Anderson

The world was blessed with the birth of June Margaret Lillion June 19, 1926. Her beloved father Joseph Lillion delivered her at home in Holyoke Township, Minnesota. Two years later, her mother Hulda Palmquist died after giving birth to baby Dean. The family moved back to Athens Township to live with Joseph’s mother Anna Lillion, Joseph’s brother Victor and nephew Wally Olander. Joe worked hard to keep his large family together and his faith grew stronger. Both of June’s grandparents, the Lillion and Palmquist families, were the founding members of Athens Lutheran Church. When the church burned, the congregation moved into Isanti and formed Faith Lutheran Church. June was blessed to have a strong Christian foundation. When June’s father died, he was the oldest living member of Faith Lutheran. June married George Dewey Anderson in 1944 and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage until his death in 2008. They were blessed with four children Barbara, Sandra, Craig and Cleve. The family endured many tragedies. June’s brother Earl died at age 15 from a fallen electric line after a storm. June’s son Cleve died at age 16 from a gun shot. Her great-grandson Tyler died at age 18 from a snowmobile accident. Early passing of daughter Sandee and her grandson Jeffrey Martin. Through all this, she always kept her faith in God and passed that faith onto her family. June loved gardening, decorating and traveling. She had many jobs over the years, but her favorite was working as a secretary at Cornelius and Twin Cities Arsenal Ammuniation Plant. June loved to dress up and wear high heels. She was always a very classy lady. Many people called her June Bug and Miss June. June and her husband George owned several businesses over the years: Case dealership, St. Francis Feed Store, Spectable Lake Resort Ballroom and Roller rink. They also farmed and flipped houses. George and June had a busy life, but always found time for family and friends. They spent many winters in Florida and then Arizona. Holidays were always special. June always decorated her whole house for Christmas and put extra special love into her cookies and gifts. Easter was always the famous Egg Hunt at the farm. She was blessed with a second marriage to Rayburn Anderson in 2013, that added Ray’s much loved children to her family. June died surrounded by family. She told everyone how much she loved them and everyone loved her. She got her angel wings on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:11 a.m. and flew to heaven for a huge homecoming with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Hulda Lillion; husbands George Anderson and Rayburn Anderson; siblings Matilda, Edith, Earl, Eleanore, Robert and Dean; son Cleve; daughter Sandra; step-daughter Kay; grandson Jeffrey; great-grandson Tyler. June is survived by her daughter Barbara (Chuck) Erickson; son Craig (Laurie) Anderson; step children Gary, Mark, Linda, Jacki, Diane and Donna and all their families; grandchildren Shelley (John) Nelson, Kim (Bill) Nelson, Stacey Hexum, Kevin (Kim) Dreessen, Brian (Emily) Anderson and Matt (Jessica) Anderson; great-grandchildren Jessica (Jon) Carlson, Christen (Trent) Hawkins, Nicole Nelson (Jon Robertson), Sammi Nelson, Alexis Nelson, Colton Dreessen, Cassie (Matt) Bruggemann, Diana (T.J.) Gulenchyn, Owen, Camdyn, Kinsee, Hunter and Wyatt Anderson; great-great grandchildren Logan Nelson, Isaac Carlson, Jace and Jaida Hawkins, Addy Sunderland and Jaxton Robertson. A Celebration of life and luncheon will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Sunrise on England’s Shore (former Captain’s) at 27821 Bayshore Drive NW Isanti, MN 55040. A private ceremony for family will be held at Gerdin’s Cemetery on June 20, 2021. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
