June H. Waldhoff, age 91 of North Branch, died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Encore of North Branch.
June was born on June 7, 1931 in North Branch to parents, Richard and Hilma (Lind) Linder. Tall for her age, she left school at 14 to work in the cities at various jobs. June married Curtis Waldhoff on December 31, 1950 and they were blessed with three daughters, Linda Mae, Robin Rae and Jolayne Marie and a son, Scott David who died at birth.
June loved life and her door was always open to family and friends. She loved gardening and grandchildren and helping out whenever possible. If there was a gathering, she would always be found in the center of it. Conversation and connection with others was always her joy.
June is survived by her three daughters, Linda (Harold) White of North Branch, Robin (Robin) Isakson of San Luis Obispo, CA and Jolayne (James) Antolik of North Branch; her eight grandchildren, Joseph, Jay, Joshua, Nicole, Jennifer, Stephanie, Brittany and Courtney; two great grandchildren, Evie Layne and Isla June; brother, James (Diane) Linder of Minneapolis; sisters, Joyce Twigstrom and Diane Olson both of Minneapolis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Hilma; husband, Curtis; grandson, Nicholas James; brothers and sisters, Leona Anderson-Rumple, Lillian Thorkelson, Earl Linder, Janet Anderson and Roy, Vivian and Gail who died at birth.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Main Street Church in North Branch with a visitation one prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Branch.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
