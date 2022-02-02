June C. Butler

June Charlotte (Carlson) Butler died peacefully in her sleep on January 31, 2022 at Encore at North Branch assisted living in North Branch, Minnesota.
She was born to Frida (Svensson) and Erik Carlson in Minneapolis on June 14, 1937. June married Gerald Scholz with whom she had two children, Carrie and Alan. She later married Jeffrey Land and the final love of her life Terrence (Terry) Butler. They lived on the Butler farm site outside of North Branch for 24 years. June enjoyed reading and playing her baby grand piano. She frequently demonstrated her talents playing piano and organ at several area churches.
June is preceded in death by her sister Ella Pomraning in 2020 and her parents.
She is survived by her husband Terry Butler, daughter Carrie (Jon) Gerdes of Monterey, California, and son Alan Land (Emanouela Merdjanova) of Amsterdam, Netherlands. She is also survived by grandson Erik and granddaughter Liliya of Amsterdam. June has a special place in her heart for her five nephews.
A private family service and interment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
