Julie Johnson, 87, of Cambridge, Minnesota, formerly of Stanchfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at GracePointe Crossing.
Ruth Julie Ann Geselius was born on September 23, 1934 in Springvale Township, MN to Lawrence and Ruth (Holmes) Geselius. She grew up in Springvale, attended country school and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1952.
After high school, she moved to Minneapolis and worked at a bank and later as a telephone operator for the phone company. She returned to the Cambridge area and worked as a bill collector at Rural Electric in Braham.
On July 23, 1955, she married C. Ellsworth Johnson at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo. They made their home on the Johnson family farm and it was there that they raised their four children. Julie was an exceptional wife and mother and enjoyed being at home with her children. She cared deeply for her family, neighbors and friends. Once Karla, the youngest, was in middle school she decided to return to work. She began working at the Dalbo Post Office and retired as Postmaster after 20 years of service.
Julie was a longtime member and Sunday school teacher of Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo. Later, Karmel Covenant Church became her home church for the past 25 years. Julie was active with Christian Women's group.
In her spare time, she enjoyed cross stitch, collecting and cutting coupons and rebates. She was able to go on trips and gifted her grandchildren with the money she saved from rebates and coupons. Many crossword puzzles were mastered and episodes of Wheel of Fortune were watched. She loved being in the kitchen cooking and canning for her family and friends. Julie and Ellsworth spent 19 enjoyable years wintering in Arizona and Texas. Trips to Hawaii and Alaska and time spent on a cruise were the highlights of her many travels.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents and by her loving husband Ellsworth of 63 years.
She is survived by her children Brad (Pam) Johnson of Las Vegas, NV, Brian (Diane) Johnson of Cambridge, Kris (Rich) Reynertson of Alpharetta, GA, Karla (Dave) Ramberg of Stanchfield; nine grandchildren Adam (Ashley) Johnson, Jessica (Bryan) Stem, Aaron Johnson, Brittany Reynertson, Joe (Mackenzie) Ramberg, Matt Reynertson, Kari (Jeremy) Lindstrom, Jenna Ramberg and Michael Johnson; eight great-grandchildren Austin, Ari and Afton Johnson, Dalia and Elias Stem, Riley Ramberg, William Johnson, and Easton Lindstrom; sister Karyn (Ron) Anderson of New Hope; brothers John (June) Geselius of Kerkhoven, MN, Chuck (Pat) Geselius of Irum, GA; many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services 11AM, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Karmel Covenant Church. Interment at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences at carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
