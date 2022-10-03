Julie Ann Faith Nelson Anderson

Julie Ann Faith Nelson Anderson, age 69 of North Branch, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022 with her husband Dale by her side.

Julie was born on May 28, 1953 to Elwood Theodore and Donnavie-Dayle Louise (Ackley) Nelson in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The family moved to North Branch in 1957 where Julie attended school and graduated from North Branch High School in 1971. She married Dale Anthony Anderson in 1993 and they shared 29 years of love and devotion.

