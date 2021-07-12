Judy Gourhan (Bauer)

Judy Gourhan (Bauer), age 75, passed peacefully on June 29, 2021. Judy loved her dogs, horses and living in the country. Avid reader, artistic, and enjoyed making and sending cards to brighten days. Fiercely independent, resilient and selfless. Wonderful mother, wife and friend. Life filled with joy and purpose. Survived by husband David Gourhan, daughter Kalisa Muehlhausen (Mitch) and grandson Harper, brothers George and Jim Bauer, sisters Rosie Dullinger and Patricia Hoeffling, family and friends. Celebration for Judy on July 24th from 1-4 p.m. at Taylors Falls Depot, 312 Government Street, Taylors Falls.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.