Judith Lanoue

Judith Ann Lanoue, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Welia Health in Mora. She was 87 years old.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Alice (Kenyon) Schulte; first husband Herbert Hunt; second husband Robert Lanoue; brothers, Don, Gene, Paul, and Richard Schulte; sisters, Frances Fritz and Cecile McInerny.
She is survived by her children, Gail Hunt, Gwendolyn Williams, and Gregory (Jennifer) Hunt; grandchildren, Adam, Gage, Drew, Inez, Austin, and Anthony; great grandchildren, Madison, Carter, William, Dax, Daisy, Dixie, Harley, Trinity, Diontae, Sophia, Sierra, and Dean; brother John "JB" (Carolyn) Schulte; sisters-in-law, Diane Schulte, Ellen BeKaert, and Judy Schulte; all of the Robert Lanoue children and their families; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic church in Mora. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service with a Rosary Service beginning at 9:45 am. Interment will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Calvary Cemetery in Gary, South Dakota. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes - Akkerman Chapel in Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
