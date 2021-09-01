Judith G. Almendinger

Judy G. Almendinger, age 79, of Stacy, died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 surrounded by family at her Stacy home. Judy was born to Forrest and Margaret (Moran) Anderson on March 30, 1942 at the Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis. She married her high school sweetheart, Russ Almendinger, on Sept. 15, 1962. They moved to Stacy in 2001 and lived happily together in a home often filled with family. Judy was dedicated to her family – and the Vikings. Sunday football combined her two loves – family and football – and she proudly hosted game day celebrations while wearing her purple. She was referred to as “Grandma Judy” by many because of the evident devotion to her family, especially her grandchildren, and sweet nature. Judy was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church and looked forward to harmonizing in church each Sunday. She read her Bible daily and was passionate about her relationship with Christ. Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Russ; two children, Kristine (Rick) Glenna and Kevin (Karen) Almendinger; four grandchildren, Nicole, Rachel, Miranda and Conrad; and sister, Joyce (Dick) Bennett. She is preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Bethesda Church of North Branch. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3rd at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment follows the service at Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Oxford Township. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
