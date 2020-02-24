Joyce R. Becklin, 91, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing. Joyce Ramona Hiljus was born in Isanti County, Minnesota in August of 1928 to Albert and Christine (Sorell) Hiljus. She grew up in Isanti and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1946, where she was the Senior Class President. On September 18, 1948, she was united in marriage to Robert C. Becklin at Cambridge Lutheran Church and their marriage was blessed with three children. They made their home in Cambridge and on Skogman Lake. Joyce worked as the Volunteer Coordinator at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital and was the first Patient Representative there. Her volunteer activities included working with handicapped youth at the State Hospital in Cambridge, Cub Scout Leader, American Legion Auxiliary officer and lifetime member, a member of the Cambridge Lutheran Church and church choir. When her husband, Robert, served in the Minnesota State Legislature, Joyce was elected president of the Rotunda Club (spouse’s organization of the State Legislators). Joyce was passionate about sports and outdoor activities including bowling, golf, fishing, skating, skiing, snowmobiling, swimming, and she was an avid dancer. Joyce and Bob were season ticket holders and devoted fans of the Minnesota Vikings and UMD Bulldogs. Joyce loved the holidays and creating family traditions for her children, grandchildren and, most recently, great-grandchildren. Her Swedish heritage was a source of pride as her mother emigrated from Sweden as a young girl. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert; her parents; siblings and their spouses; and her in-laws, Paul Reuben and Harriet Becklin. Joyce is survived by her sons Bob (Suzanne) Becklin of Eagan, Barry (Carla) Becklin of Edina, daughter Jani (Phil) Hasler of Reedsburg, WI; three grandchildren, Lauren (Eric) Fuhrmann of Oconomowoc, WI, Rachel Hasler (Kyle Noser) of Denver, CO, Nick Hasler of Chicago, IL; two great-grandchildren, Jacqueline and Henry Fuhrmann; many other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to Cambridge-Isanti Dollars for Scholars or the Cambridge Lutheran Church. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Service information
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old North Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
Mar 7
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old North Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
