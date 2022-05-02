Joyce N. Weidendorf

Joyce Nahiela Weidendorf passed away peacefully at her home in Harris on April 30, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born in Mora to Harold and Violet (Johnson) Jensen on September 14, 1939 and attended school in Ogilvie. In 1958, Joyce met and married Glenn Albert Weidendorf and lived in Germany while Glenn served in Special Forces in the Army. Joyce and Glenn started their family in St. Paul when adding four children, Tammy, Kandy, Randy and Lori. On April 1, 1964, Joyce and Glenn moved their family to a farm in Harris where they still call home.
The family has always enjoyed many family get togethers at the farm. Joyce loved working at the North Branch Schools as a teacher's aide, she retired from there in 2005 after 35 years. During her free time, she loved flowers, hummingbirds, gardening, wood working and farming.
Joyce was loved and will be dearly missed by her husband of 63 years, their four children, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
LOVE YOU BYE.....
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. A Celebration of Life will take place at the family farm on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. and a private family interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Harris at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.