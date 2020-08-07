Joyce L. Letourneau (Stalmer)

Joyce Letourneau, age 83 of Isanti. Passed away July 31, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents; all of her 9 siblings; husband Jim Letourneau; and son Curt Stalmer. Survived by children Cricket (Jesse), Jim, Craig (Sandi), Jayne, & Bobbi (Tom); grandchildren Shelby (Rick), Lyndsay (Rich), Billy, Nick, Jeremy, Ashley, Renee, Bailey, & Sadie; 7 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, & friends. Special thanks to Jackie & Darren Radimecky. Celebration of Life at a later date. Private interment Ft. Snelling. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.

