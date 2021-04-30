Joy A. Wuestenhagen, 57, of North Branch passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born May 12, 1963 in Cambridge, MN to Franklin and Joan (Miller) Dutcher. Joy grew up east of Cambridge and attended Cambridge Schools, graduating in 1981 from Cambridge High School. She married Tim Wuestenhagen on September 27, 1994 in Honolulu, HI. They made their home in White Bear Lake, MN before buying the home she grew up in North Branch, MN from her parents. It was there that they raised their two boys, Aaron and David and spent many wonderful years there with them. Through the years, Joy welcomed her nephews, Nate and Mike into her home and treated them like her own sons. She was happiest when all of her “boys” were around. Joy loved horses and spent her free time caring for them and riding with friends. She especially loved Charlie and Whitey. She had a soft spot for rescue animals and continually brought dogs and cats into the family. Sadie was always her favorite and now they are together forever. She was preceded in death by her father and mother in-law, Ernst and Germaine (Gehrig-Schultz) Wuestenhagen, her niece Kimberly Dutcher and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives. Joy is survived by her husband Tim, sons Aaron of North Branch, David of Isanti, parents Frank and Joan Dutcher of North Branch, nephews Nate (Christina) Dutcher of Cambridge, Michael (Keely) Dutcher of East Bethel, brother-in-law Pat (Ruth) Schultz of Madison, WI, sister-in-law Karla (Greg) Lawrence of Poynette, WI, brothers Brad Dutcher of Hinckley, Barry Dutcher of Minneapolis, as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Hooved Animal Rescue Foundation, the Family Pathways Cambridge Food Pantry, and the Isanti County Humane Society. Hotel rooms for out-of-town friends and family are available at the Best Western Plus in Isanti, Minnesota. A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. on June 12, 2021 at the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Joy’s family will welcome friends and relatives for a celebration of Joy’s life at the family’s home following the memorial service. A private burial with family and special friends will occur at a later date. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
