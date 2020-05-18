Joshua J.E. Kaczrowski

Joshua James Eugene Kaczrowski, age 28 of North Branch, died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence. Joshua was born on November 13, 1991 in Fridley to parents, Tim and Nancy (Johnston) Kaczrowksi. He was a 2011 graduate of North Branch High School. He was a mechanic extraordinaire where he loved working on cars and had a vision to build something from nothing! He also enjoyed the outdoors and was given the gift to draw. He had MANY friends and will be missed dearly. He lived hard, played hard and loved even harder. “For love is a bond death cannot part! Gone from our arms but still held in our hearts.” – Unknown. Joshua is survived by his parents, Tim and Nancy Kaczrowksi; grandfather, James Kaczrowski; sisters, Jessica (Mike) Kaczrowski Moszer and Joni Kaczrowski (Brian Fitch); niece, HalleJo Baldwin and nephews, Parker Moszer and Lincoln Fitch; godson, Isaac James as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his auntie Pami Davis and grandmothers Dolly Johnston and Donna Kaczrowski. A drive through Celebration of Life will take place at Josh’s home at 42222 Joywood Avenue in Harris, MN 55032 on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.