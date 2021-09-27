Joe Schwaab of Fish Lake township, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 20, 2021 during the Harvest Full Moon. Joseph Albert Schwaab was born December 30, 1934 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Joe is survived by his wife Grace of Fish Lake township; daughters Catherine Sultana of St. Paul, Lisa (David) Hawkinson of Minong, WI; granddaughters Analisa (Andrew) Mueller of Hayward, WI, Susan Sultana of Minneapolis; great-granddaughter Savannah Grace of Hayward, WI; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Catherine Schwaab; son Gerald “Jerry” L. Schwaab (HM3) Vietnam; sister Ione Schlee. Father Shane Stoppel-Wasinger will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Joe: 11 AM, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. A time of visitation is planned for one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Military honors will be provided by the Grothe-Jacobson VFW post #6692, Rush City American Legion Post # 93 and the U.S. Navy honors group. A lunch will follow military honors in church lower level. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
