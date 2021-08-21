Jonah Parsons, age 47 of Isanti, died August 13, 2021 at his home. Jonah Daniel Parsons was born on November 26, 1973 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Edward and Diane (Mellum) Parsons. The family moved to Isanti, Minnesota where Jonah attended school and graduated from Cambridge Isanti High School in 1992. Jonah enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with his dad, family and friends. He worked briefly as a machinist and for the past twenty years as a welder on semi-trailers. Jonah will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Ed and Dede Parsons; his sisters, Missy (Ken) Crowell and Melanie (Nate) Harris; his nieces and nephews, Mariah Grabenbauer, Kyle Crowell, Lucas Parsons, Reese Crowell and Olivia Harris. He is also survived by his cats, Bubba and Chance, whom he loved very much. A memorial gathering will be held 2:00 to 5:00 PM Saturday, August 28th at Strike Life Tributes-ISANTI. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
