Johnny D. Anderson (Col US Army Ret), age 91 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Nov. 18, 2022.
Johnny was born June 12, 1931 in Bradford Township, near Cambridge, MN to Albin and Clara (Lindberg) Anderson. Johnny was the youngest of eight children. He attended Cambridge High School, graduating in 1949. He went on to the University of Minnesota graduating in 1954 with a degree in accounting. While attending the U of M, Johnny participated in Army ROTC and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. Six days after his commission, he was united in marriage to Verian Hanson at Cambridge Lutheran Church on Sept. 18, 1954.
Johnny and Verian were stationed at Ft. Eustis, VA. Johnny was promoted to 1st Lt just prior to his end of active duty. After moving back to Minnesota, Johnny continued his military career in the Army Reserves, retiring as a Full Bird Colonel on June 1991 while billeted in many locations.
Johnny and Verian planted their roots first in S. Mpls and then later , returned to their hometown Cambridge to start their family in December of 1957.
He is survived by his children Jayne (Donald) Schultz, Jerry (Cathleen) Anderson, David (Ida) Anderson and Nancy Anderson; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; and many other relatives and friends.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; wife Verian; siblings Alby, Bud, Myrtiz, Emory, Joyce, Kenny and Dean.
Johnny was an accountant for over 40 years with Northwest Airlines, Honeywell and finally Donaldson Companies.
He was an avid bowler for over 50 years, bowling in several leagues and tournaments. He also loved playing card games, dominoes, camping. He was dedicated to Cambridge Lutheran Church, volunteering numerous hours. He served as the president of the building committee during the 70's and 80's guiding the major expansion of the church. Johnny was a fanatical MN sports fan, especially the Twins. His storytelling will be dearly missed.
Funeral service 1 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Cambridge Lutheran Church, 621 Old North Main St., Cambridge. Visitation two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment at Cambridge Lutheran cemetery with full Military Honors.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemeon.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.