John W. Rindahl

John Warren Rindahl, the only child of Alfred and Vernice (Manseau) Rindahl, was born on January 31, 1937 at Midway Hospital in St. Paul, MN. John grew up in the Midway area of St. Paul. He attended Hancock Elementary school and graduated from Wilson High School in 1955. John was active and ambitious as a youth. He worked a variety of jobs, participated in sports, clubs and church activities and was especially proud of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts.
After graduating from high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He also attended Hamline University while completing his initial military training at Fort Snelling. In 1956, John was called to active service and was stationed for two years at the Patuxent River Naval Base in Maryland.
During his time there, John became friends with a fellow seaman, Frank Watson from Rice, VA. During one weekend of scheduled leave time, Frank invited John to come home with him as Minnesota was too far away for John to go home so he accepted. It was then that John met the woman who would eventually become his wife, Frank's sister, Shirley. To hear John tell his version of the story, "It was love at first sight!" John and Shirley were married on August 24, 1957. They resided at the naval base for their first year of marriage and then moved to St. Paul at the end of John's active duty in 1958, shortly after the birth of their first child. The couple would eventually go on to raise a family of six children together!
In 1961, John began to realize his dream of becoming a Minnesota State Patrolman (now known as State Trooper) when he was accepted into the State Patrol Academy. He spent most of his first several years on the job working in the twin cities. But in 1968, John applied for and accepted a transfer out of the metro area. He bought some land, built a house (during his days off) and moved his family to North Branch in early 1969. John went on to serve in that area for the remainder of his career. He retired as a Sergeant after logging over 30 years on the force. It was a job that he loved and was proud of.
The years after his retirement were full of joys and sadness, family and friends, laughter and love and many, many good memories.
John served his church and community in a number of ways, was involved in the Gideons International organization, and was a regular at his men's Bible study group. He especially enjoyed getting together monthly for lunch with other retired and active duty Troopers. As his general health and eyesight began to deteriorate over time, John became less able to do those things that he had enjoyed so much.
But of all of the things he had done or accomplished or was a part of, NOTHING was as important to him as his wife and family. John left this world for his heavenly home on Friday, February 11, 2022 in the best possible way...at home, with "Mom" at his side holding his hand. He was truly at peace.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Vernice Rindahl and son, Dale.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; children, Janis (Mark) Rohde, Cheri (Andy) Bouley, Nancy (Al) Rausch, Steven (Candi) Rindahl and Kenneth Rindahl; 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Main Street Church in North Branch with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Branch. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
