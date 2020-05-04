John V. Nelson, age 79, of Andover, formerly of Isanti, died May 1, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. John Virgil Nelson was born November 19, 1940 in Cambridge to Carl and Evelyn (Johnson) Nelson. He was raised in the Cambridge-Isanti area. John graduated from Cambridge High School, Class of 1959. He married Lynn Mahaffey on November 9, 1963 in Isanti. They made their home in Isanti and then in 1987 moved to Andover. John loved spending time with family, and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whether it was a family trip to Deadwood, a drive up to the farm, or tinkering in the yard, he was happiest providing for his family and spending time those he loved. John was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Dayne; brothers, Ralph and LeRoy; sister, Sharon. John is survived by his wife, Lynn; three children, Kris (Daryl) Birkholz, Mark (Shelly) Nelson, Bart (Amy) Nelson; three grandchildren, Justin (Nicole) Birkholz, Taylor Nelson, Shaina Nelson; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Callie Birkholz; four siblings, Joann (Louie) Leagjeld, Maureen (Dave) Anderson, Paul Nelson, Jim (Cathy) Nelson; and by many other relatives and friends. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
