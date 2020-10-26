Sergeant First Class, John Paul Bock, was born in Braham, MN on June 30, 1971 and grew up in Grasston. John attended the Braham area Schools, graduating in 1989. He worked in masonry for a year before joining the US Army in 1996 as an infantryman and served 24 years on active duty. A two time Bronze Star recipient, John held every position from riflemen to platoon sergeant and last served as the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of overseeing Defense Support to Civil Authorities in the Western United States. As an Airborne Ranger Infantryman, John served with distinction in the most difficult assignments to include three years in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan leading infantrymen as a squad leader in the 10th Mountain Division, a team leader in the 4th Infantry Division’s Long Range Surveillance Detachment, and a 40 plus-man platoon in arduous combat operations in the storied 173rd Airborne Infantry Regiment. No small feat!!! John was specially selected and served as a Ranger Instructor to the U.S. Army Ranger School; he was a Jump Master, a Pathfinder, and a sniper. He took the tough road, never quit, always pulled his weight, and served where most would not. John served throughout the U.S. Army at home and abroad. As a young soldier, he was stationed in Washington and North Carolina. He met the love of his life, Flory, when he was stationed in Hawaii. He then moved to New York, anticipating his deployment to Iraq, having to leave Flory in Hawaii with her family during her pregnancy with Kyra. The family then moved to Colorado after coming back from deployment, where they cemented their relationship with wedding vows. John was then sent to Georgia and his family stayed in their new home, providing Kyra a more stable childhood. At this point, Fe (Flory’s mom) was living with them. Realizing that he needed his family with him, he moved them to Georgia and on to Italy a year later, while expecting Zechariah. They enjoyed their family travels while in Italy for three years. The family was delighted to find out that they could continue their European adventure when John was assigned duty in Germany. After six years in Europe, they relocated to California where the family still lives. John loved spending quality time with each of his family members. He and Flory loved spending time creating delicious home cooked meals together, while he and Kyra bonded through their love of watching shows such as Supernatural, and he loved fishing, shooting, playing football and various sports together with Zechariah. A long distinguished military career punctuated by selfless service in war, John could not have done this alone without the strength and support of his wife, children, and family. In addition to his two bronze stars, he was also awarded two Meritorious Service Medals (one posthumously), three Army Commendation Medals, Seven Army Achievement Medals, Eight Army Good Conduct Medals, the Global War on Terror Expeditionary and Service Medals, two NATO medals, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, Ranger Tab, Senior Parachutist Wings, Pathfinder Badge, the Air Assault badge, as well as many other military achievements. After battling with a yearlong illness, he was 49 when he went to glory on October 12, 2020 in Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto, California. John is survived by his wife; children Kyra and Zechariah; his mother Thelma; his father Larry Sr. (Carolyn); siblings Lisa, Larry (Tracy) and Eric; three nephews; three nieces; also by many friends and other family. John left a great void and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. A Graveside Service with full Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Grasston Union Cemetery in Grasston, Minnesota. On November 14, 2020 at 10 a.m., his unit will honor him with a Memorial Service at the chapel in Camp Parks in Dublin, California. A Celebration of John’s Life will be held at 3 p.m. at his home in Mountain House, California for family and friends. Local arrangements were by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
