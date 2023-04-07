John James Kozisek

John Kozisek Jr. passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Welia Hospital in Mora after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 69.

John James Kozisek Jr. was born January 9, 1954 to John Sr. and Ruby (Rydberg) Kozisek in Mora, Minnesota. John spent his youth growing up in Pine City with his many cousins, family members and friends. In 1972, he graduated from Pine City High School. John married Deb Schellbach of Rush City on September 6, 1974. They had two children, Mary and John III. John attended Hibbing Community College and graduated with a degree in Chefs Management and Food Service in 1975. He worked at the Red Shed Restaurant. After college he joined the laborer's union; working for Johnsen and Johnson Construction and Gresser Construction. Later he was employed with Dale Tools, Dexon and Wyoming Machinery.

