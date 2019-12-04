John Henry Pierce, 66 of Cambridge and Palisade, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Riverwood Health Care Center in Aitkin. He was born July 26, 1953 in Little Falls to Harold John and Hazel Joann (Swenson) Pierce. John was united in marriage to Gloria Jean (Bellika) on July 12, 1980 in North Minneapolis. He worked for Milwaukee Road, Soo Line, and Canadian Pacific Rail Road for a combined 43 years before his retirement. He was a member of Themadones Motorcycle Club of Minneapolis. John loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and farming. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold John and Hazel Joann (Swenson) Pierce; son Travis Bellika Pierce; sister Carol Joann Pierce. John is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Gloria Jean Pierce; three children, John William Pierce of Isanti, Sissy Ann Pierce (Dave Mossberg) of Isanti, Brenda Lee Maness of Florida; seven grandchildren, Kevin, Dustin, Stevie, Nichole, Kanzis, and Jennifer, Ricky; many great-grandchildren; brother Kenneth Harold Pierce of Oklahoma; sister Christine Mary Longie (Dave) of North East Minneapolis and many other special relatives and friends. Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Long Lake Lutheran Church in Isanti. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Long Lake Lutheran Cemetery. Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin assisted John’s family with arrangements. www.srtfuneral.com
John Henry Pierce
To plant a tree in memory of John Pierce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.