John E. Zimmer, age 75 of North Branch, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Ecumen North Branch. John was born on January 27, 1946 in Minneapolis to parents, John and Florence (Krysa) Zimmer. He graduated from Osseo High School in 1964, holding the shot put record for that year. John served his country in the U.S. Navy from December 1967 to October of 1971 and reenlisted to serve from April 1977 to March of 1979. Between his times in the service, he completed his BA degree from University of Minnesota. He loved collecting baseball cards and related trivia and going to garage and yard sales. John was a longtime resident of Shields Plaza in North Branch. John is survived by his brother, Donald (Jane) Zimmer of Yarmouth, ME and his sister, Susan Olsen of Maple Grove as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judith and brother, Bruce. A memorial service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch with Pastor David Stertz officiating. Interment will follow on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.